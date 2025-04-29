Berhampur, Apr 29 (PTI) A delegation of the opposition BJD on Tuesday met the family of the four-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Odisha's Ganjam district, and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

The girl was found dead at an under-construction building on Sunday, according to the police.

"The BJD will move the Human Rights Commission, seeking justice for the victim's family and ensuring stringent action against the accused by treating this incident as rarest of the rare," former minister Snehangini Chhuria said.

Police have already arrested a relative of the girl.

Chhuria criticised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for not meeting the victim's family even as he joined the Thakurani Yatra in the district headquarters of Berhampur.

She alleged that the law and order situation has worsened after the BJP came to power in the state, and every day heinous crimes like rape and murder were taking place.

Berhampur Mayor Snghamitra Dalei, Ganjam Zilla Parishad chairperson Anjali Swain, and former MP Rajashree Mallick were among those in the delegation.

Earlier, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena met the family of the victim.

Reacting to the BJD's allegations, district BJP president Saroj Sabat said a minister met the family on the next day of the incident as per the direction of the chief minister.

"Police have already arrested the accused person. The BJD should not do politics on such matters," he said.

