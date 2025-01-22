Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) In a bid to strike a balance between the party and the government, the ruling BJP in Odisha held a meeting here on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and saffron camp's state president Manmohan Samal.

Apart from Majhi and Samal, the meeting was also attended by two deputy chief ministers, the party's state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and other senior leaders.

“We discussed certain issues, including the BJP's promises made in the election manifesto and their implementation by the government,” Samal told reporters.

However, sources said filling up of vacant ministerial berths and appointments of some party leaders as chairpersons of different boards and state corporations were also discussed.

They also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on January 28 and the ensuing Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave.

