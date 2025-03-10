Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) The ruling BJP, which found itself in a tight spot over the comment of its senior MLA Jaynarayan Mishra who said it was a historical mistake for erstwhile Koshala to become part of Odisha, on Monday authorised one of its two deputy CMs to handle the matter.

Mishra, the MLA of Sambalpur, stoked a row on Friday by stating that erstwhile Koshala, comprising the western region of the state, has been neglected over the years, and it was a historical mistake for it to join Odisha when the state was formed in 1936.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

The state BJP has maintained a stoic silence on the issue amid a barrage of attacks from the BJD and Congress.

Following a meeting of the top brass of the party, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters, "The party has authorised a deputy CM to give a statement on this issue."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Amount To Be Increased From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100? Never Promised Hike in Payout, Says Ajit Pawar After Presenting Maharashtra Budget 2025-26.

The BJD has been attacking BJP, alleging that the party wants to divide the state.

"Though two days have passed since Mishra's remarks, neither the CM nor the state BJP president has given any clarification. If it is Mishra's personal opinion, the party should take action against him immediately," BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said.

Eight-time BJD MLA RP Swain said, "The BJP came to power with the slogan of Odia 'asmita'. Is this the pride they were talking about?"

BJD MLAs also raised the matter in the assembly, disrupting the proceedings. Its students' wing demonstrated outside Mishra's residence.

The state Congress also sought an answer from the CM.

"Is this the BJP's idea of Odia 'asmita' -- to belittle our history and question the very foundation of Odisha? The CM must answer. Does he endorse this disgraceful remark?" senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik asked.

BJP MLA Babu Singh, meanwhile, claimed that it "could" be Mishra's personal opinion.

The state BJP meeting was attended by the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the chief minister, the state president, state party in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and former state president Samir Mohanty, among others.

Tomar said the name of the new BJP state president will be announced by the end of this month.

"BJP's national returning officer K Laxman will take the final call. Sanjay Jaiswal has been entrusted with the task of holding the election for the state president," he said.

Appointments to different state boards and corporations will also be completed by the end of this month, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, who was also present in the meeting, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)