Rayagada, Feb 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died of electrocution while clicking selfies atop a goods train in Odisha's Rayagada district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Debendra Nayak, a resident of Bartibali village in Kashipur block of the district.

Debendra was in Bhalumaska to attend the wedding of a relative. He climbed atop the goods train that was waiting at the Bhalumaska station along with a friend to take a selfie when the mishap happened, police said.

"The boy came in contact with the 25 kv live wire. He died on the spot," a police officer said.

His friend was injured in the mishap and undergoing treatment, police said.

