Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards strengthening its statistical system with the support of the World Bank. A meeting with the World Bank Mission Team on the Externally Aided Project "Strengthening the State Statistical System under Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth " was held at the P&C Conference Hall, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.

According to an official release, the meeting was chaired by Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha, and attended by D. K. Jena, OSD-cum-Special Secretary, P & C Department, among others. Dr. Bijaya Bhusan Nanda, Director, Economics and Statistics, briefed the gathering on the progress made to strengthen the State Statistical System under the project. The World Bank Mission Team, led by Thomas and comprising Shreya Dutta, participated in the meeting and presented the roadmap for the project.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hails Gen Z As Vanguard of Democratic Values and Constitutional Integrity.

Garg underlined that Odisha is committed to transforming data into a tool for transformation, positioning the Directorate of Economics and Statistics at the heart of this journey. The effort is not just technical; it is strategic, deeply tied to the State's aspiration of realising Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047, where governance is guided by evidence and progress is measured in impact.

Odisha has become the only state in India to formally adopt the Generic Statistical Business Process Model (GSBPM) framework, anchoring its statistical practices to internationally recognised standards, as per the release.

Also Read | 'I'm Very Close to India, Very Close to the Prime Minister of India': Donald Trump Highlights His Close Relationship With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

By introducing the National Data Archive (NADA) for its data catalogue, Odisha is the first state in the country to create a seamless bridge for data storage, accessibility, and analysis - empowering citizens, researchers, and policymakers alike.

The State has pioneered the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview software for data collection under the different Price Statistics.

Survey Design & Research Division (SDRD) is planned to be established within the DE&S, to institutionalise a system of independent, scientifically designed household surveys, ensuring robust collection, validation, and interpretation of data.

Recognising the need for district-level economic planning, Odisha will accelerate DDP estimation by engaging experts and strengthening the capacity of DES, enabling sharper local-level policy interventions, the release stated.

A complete digital transformation of DES statistical outputs is envisioned to ensure faster production, timely dissemination, and greater transparency.

The release informed that the Statistical System in all Departments would be strengthened. In the first phase, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics will assess the Statistical System in the Energy Department, Tourism Department and Housing and Urban Development Department and suggest a proposal for strengthening.

A team of DES officials will undergo training in international best practices, returning as catalysts to upgrade and mentor peers across the State system. Above all, Odisha reiterated its pledge to make data not just available but also accessible, comprehensible, and actionable, turning numbers into narratives that guide governance and development by democratizing data. The Development Commissioner said the State is committed to demystifying data by making it more accessible, understandable, and useful for evidence-based decision-making.

According to the release, the meeting closed with a vote of thanks to the Chair, echoing the shared conviction that data, when harnessed with integrity and innovation, becomes not just an instrument of measurement but a force for transformation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)