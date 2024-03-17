Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): As the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha Elections schedule, Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that the assessment of sensitive and vulnerable booths has been done, but the final assessment will be conducted only after the candidates are finalised.

According to dates announced by the Election Commission, Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Also Read | Mumbai: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' From Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya to August Kranti Maidan (Watch Video).

"As per the schedule, the elections to the Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly will be conducted simultaneously on four dates: 13th May, 20th May, 25th May, and 1st June... The sensitive and vulnerable booths' primary assessment has been done, but the final assessment will be done after the candidates are finalised... Conducting polls in the later part of May will be a challenge for us because May is the cyclone month for Odisha... We have tasked cyber police to keep a close watch on fake news," said the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code.

Also Read | ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning on March 18 in Another Money Laundering Case Linked to Delhi Jal Board; AAP's Atishi Calls 'Fake Case' (Watch Video).

As the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024, polls for its 543 seats must be held prior to it. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period

Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

In Phase 1, which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26 which will see voting on 89 constituencies. The third phase of General elections will be held on May 7. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase

96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13. Phase 5 will see polling on 49 Lok Sabha seats with elections on May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)