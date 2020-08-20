Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 20 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.

While 45 party secretaries were appointed, 41 joint secretaries were made in-charge of certain subjects as per the order.

As per the order, secretaries in-charge of 'Women Empowerment' are Anubhav Patnaik, K Shanti, and Bishnu Priya Das, the secretaries of 'Tribal Empowerment' are Bhubaneswar Kissan, Bharati Singh, and Krushna Chandra Das, and the secretaries of 'Environment' are Uttara Patra, Tapan Das, Krushna Panda, Trinath Goel, and Chandrakanta Samal. (ANI)

