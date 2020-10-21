Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts for flood relief work in Telangana.

"Hon CM Sri Naveen Patnaik announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts post floods in Hyderabad/parts of Telangana as a gesture from people of Odisha," Asit Tripathy, Odisha's Chief Secretary tweeted.

Besides Naveen Patnaik, other chief ministers including Arvind Kejriwal have announced financial support for the relief effort.

Meanwhile, flood relief teams from the Indian Army have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rain forecast for the coming days.

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, in response to the calls of the Telangana government, while additional teams will be sent as per the situation. (ANI)

