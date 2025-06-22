Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday to assess the diarrhoea situation in the state, according to the official statement.

Although the outbreak is under control, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance and implementing preventive measures in affected and vulnerable areas until Dussehra.

Diarrhoea is a condition marked by frequent, loose, or watery stools that can result from infections, food intolerance, or digestive disorders. If untreated, it may lead to dehydration.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and officials from key departments.

Earlier, Director of Public Health, Odisha, Dr Nilakantha Mishra, said that there has been a sudden rise in cases of diarrhoea in the last three days, with over 200 people affected in Jajpur district in the state.

Meanwhile, on June 19, Aswathy S, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha, said that cholera has so far been detected only in Jaipur district and has not spread to other areas such as Puri.

She informed that every reported cholera or diarrhoea death is being audited by a team of doctors.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Aswathy S said, "Every reported cholera or diarrhoea death is being audited by a team of doctors... The outbreak hasn't spread to Puri... The cholera test has been found positive in Jaipur, not in other districts yet."

"The good thing is that we see only mild cases, which means people are not waiting for it to become serious... So far, we have information about 10 cases that have been audited. Two more cases are being audited. Three reported deaths were found not to be caused by the outbreak," She further said.

Reassuring that the situation is being closely monitored, the official said, "We are remaining vigilant. Sporadic diarrhoea cases have always happened during the monsoon season all over the state. However, we have already ensured preventive measures to maintain health and hygiene, and deployed more officers to Puri for checking water sources." (ANI)

