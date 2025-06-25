Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched an e-registration app, enabling people access to multiple revenue services on mobile phones.

Majhi said this initiative marks a “major milestone” in the state government's efforts to provide digital services.

The CM said since his government came to power, significant reforms have been undertaken in the revenue administration sector.

Using the app, one can avail certified copies, registration deeds, slot booking for land registration, among other services, officials said.

Majhi also released the annual ‘success booklet' of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on the occasion.

