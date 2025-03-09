Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday unveiled several developmental projects valued at Rs 160 crore for the Anandapur subdivision in his native district Keonjhar.

The chief minister inaugurated 16 projects worth about Rs 42 crore and laid the foundation stones for several others at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore while attending the 61st annual function of Anandapur College, his alma mater.

Also Read | 'No River in Country Is Clean': Raj Thackeray Questions Cleanliness of Ganga While Refusing To Drink Water Brought From Mahakumbh Mela.

Majhi also announced a financial assistance of Rs 7 crore for the infrastructure development of the college - construction of a multi-purpose hall, a seminar hall and development of the sports ground.

The CM announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for the development of the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital and Rs 20 crore for the complete revamp of the stadium at Anandpur.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 9th Roza of Ramzan on March 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

“I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to study in such a great institution,” he said.

Majhi recalled his memories when he was studying plus-II (classes 11 and 12) in 1987 at Anandapur College. He got emotional while talking about his old teachers and friends.

“Student life is always a struggle. This struggle will make you successful one day. Strong faith in your hard work and the blessings of teachers will take you to your destination,” the chief minister said while addressing the students.

“We have implemented the New Education Policy 2020 with an aim to provide quality education to the youths in a good learning environment and enhance their skills to include them in the path for development of India,” he said.

Hitting out at the previous BJD government, the CM said the policy was not implemented in Odisha "due to political reasons".

He said that the state has implemented the PM Usha Yojana at the college level to strengthen the higher education system.

The PM Usha Yojana aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of higher education across the country.

“Our government has brought reforms in both education and examination fields in higher education. Along with improving the quality of education, we are working to ensure that students get employment on the basis of their merits,” the CM said.

In the next five years, at least 1.5 lakh government posts will be filled up in a transparent and corruption-free manner, he said.

Majhi also said his government has allocated Rs 41,273 crore for the education sector, which is 14.2 per cent of the total budget and 3.9 per cent of the GSDP.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 3,655 crore has been allocated for the higher education sector alone, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)