Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit the Kalahandi district on Sunday to launch 'Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,' a housing scheme in which Rs 7,550 crores will be spent over the next three years, a release said.

The event will take place at the Srikrushna Nagar Risigaon field near Bhawanipatna, where CM Majhi will distribute work orders to around 50,000 beneficiaries.

Also Read | Train Derailment in Odisha: 11 Coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express Derail Near Nergund Station in Cuttack; No Casualties Reported (See Pics and Videos).

The scheme is expected to significantly improve the lives of the underprivileged, aligning with the state government's vision of 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha.'

The political atmosphere in Kalahandi is charged, with discussions surrounding the CM Majhi's visit and the Congress party's planned protests in Bhubaneswar. Amidst this, the ruling BJP government is keen to showcase its achievements and strengthen its foothold in the region.

Also Read | 'Empuraan Team and I, Sincerely Regret to Viewers': Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Apologises After Backlash From RSS, BJP Cadres on His Movie 'L2 Empuraan'.

The housing scheme aims to provide pucca houses to all the citizens of Odisha who are living in rural areas in mud houses. The Odisha Government has introduced the Odisha Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. With the help of this scheme, the Odisha state government will help those citizens who are financially weak, disabled persons, Widows, etc.

The main objective of launching this scheme is to improve the social status and standard of living of all the citizens of Odisha who live in kutcha houses. This scheme will ensure that all the citizens of Odisha state live in a pucca and properly constructed house rather than a kutcha house.

The financial benefits under the scheme will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the DBT process. The budgetary provision of Rs 7,550 crore was set up by the Odisha government under the scheme, which will be spent within a period of three years, said Only BJP MLA from Kalahandi Sri Sudhir Ranjan Patjoshi, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)