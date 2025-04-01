Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Utkal Divas (Odisha Day), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. He paid tribute to the great leaders who fought for a separate Odisha, preserving its language, literature, and culture and urged everyone to work towards a prosperous and developed Odisha.

https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/1906892501308547129

Also Read | INI-CET 2025: Delhi High Court Seeks AIIMS, Centre's Reply to Plea for Spot Admission Round for Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test.

In a post on X, CM Majhi wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Odisha Day. A humble tribute to the great men who made immense sacrifices for the formation of a separate Odisha state and enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture."

"On this day, let us further strengthen our resolve to build a healthy and developed Odisha. #odd'ishaadibs Banned Utkal Janni!!," the post added on X.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 1, 2025: HAL, Adani Green Energy, and Varun Bevarages Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Government buildings in Bhubaneswar were illuminated on the eve of Utkal Divas.

Every year, the day is celebrated across Odisha with much pomp and several events are organised on this day. April 1 is an important day for the people of Odisha, as it was on this day in 1936 that the state was formed based on language.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Majhi visited Kalahandi district and launched the 'Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,' a housing scheme with an allocation of Rs 7,550 crore over the next three years.

The scheme is expected to significantly improve the lives of the underprivileged, aligning with the state government's vision of 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha.'

The political atmosphere in Kalahandi is charged, with discussions surrounding the CM Majhi's visit and the Congress party's planned protests in Bhubaneswar.

The main objective of launching this scheme is to improve the social status and standard of living of all the citizens of Odisha who live in kutcha houses. This scheme will ensure that all the citizens of Odisha state live in a pucca and properly constructed house rather than a kutcha house.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)