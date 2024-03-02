India News | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar bus terminal at Baramunda in the state capital on Friday.

The state-of-the-art Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, built over 17.32 acres of land by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), is situated at the same location as the previous bus stand.

As per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "The bus terminal is set to be an important transit hub not only for the residents of the state but also for people of neighbouring states."

The bus terminus will cater to 25,000 passengers and 700-800 buses daily while offering a range of passenger amenities, office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial areas, it said.

It is equipped with modern amenities such as multi-storey car parking, pick-up, and drop-off facilities.

The bus terminal includes an administrative building for managing terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of passengers with disabilities, and baby feeding rooms for mothers travelling with infants, along with a solar panel system for renewable energy, a sewage treatment plant lift and escalator.

It has 44 bus bays, with space for parking more than 100 autorickshaws, 20 taxis, 85 two-wheelers, and 20 private cars.

The entire terminal building is centrally air-conditioned. Bus tracking and monitoring will be done with the help of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, according to the release. (ANI)

