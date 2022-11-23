Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated six different development projects worth Rs 25 crore in Malkangari district.

Chief Minister said that these projects would further lead the social and economic development of the district.

Inaugurating the project through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, "The Malkangiri has always been special to me. Malkangiri's development work gives me the greatest joy. I have full faith, that the identity of Malkangiri will be brighter in the future. Malkangiri will further strengthen its position on the development map as a leading district in the state."

Chief Minister inaugurated several projects which include two hostels for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste children studying under "Anwesha" education programme of the State government where accommodation to 600 boys and 600 girls will be provided.

Patnaik also inaugurated Biju Patnaik Interstate Bus Terminal at Motu Tri Junction, which is aimed to facilitate transit to other districts of the state as well as Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. In addition, a bridge connecting Malkangari to Banda area and Biju Bridge over the Tamsa river at Balimela were inaugurated. Further, a judo academy for sports development and a child care institute were launched by the Chief Minister.

Patnaik appreciated the rapid development in Malkangiri district. "Your cooperation in development work has always encouraged us. Education and awareness have been spread in the district. Communication has improved. It is a good thing that you are taking advantage of various welfare schemes starting from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana," he said.

He said that the success of Malkangari's farmers, women of mission mothers, students and youth - all these achievements have brought a new identity to the district today. (ANI)

