Bhubaneswar, March 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto and a 10-point guarantee card, promising several key initiatives for people of the state.

The party released its manifesto and guarantee card in the presence of AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, state president Sarat Pattanayak, and OPCC manifesto committee chairman Panchanan Kanungo.

Addressing the media, Kumar said if the party comes to power, they will increase the paddy MSP to Rs 3,000 per quintal by providing a bonus.

The party also pledged to waive farm loans, provide a pension of Rs 2,000 per month to farmers and agricultural labourers above 60 years old, and offer employment to five lakh youths with an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for three years.

"We will provide employment to five lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for three years. The party will also ensure that only local youths will be employed in the industries of the state," Kumar said.

Additionally, the party vowed to provide loans up to Rs 25 lakh without a mortgage for setting up micro and small industries for all graduates.

They also pledged to offer 200 units of free electricity to every domestic consumer and free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh in government and private hospitals for all, including government servants.

More than 1.15 crore people are expected to benefit from the health insurance scheme, Kumar said.

To appeal to women voters, the party promised to waive bank loans for all women SHGs and introduce the Grihalaxmi yojana, providing Rs 2,000 per month to every woman head of household.

The manifesto also included a promise to provide 50 per cent reservation to women students in educational institutions.

Furthermore, the Congress leader announced plans to provide a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 every month to each family, as well as a social security pension of Rs 2,000 for old age persons, widows, and persons with disabilities.

Immediate reservation of 27% will be provided to the OBCs and SEBCs in educational institutions and government jobs, he said, adding that the party also pledged to conduct a socio-economic caste census in the state.

The party also promised to refund the chit fund amount to affected depositors within 6 months of taking office and to establish development councils in the southern and northern regions to address regional imbalances.

Other major promises included setting up a medical college in each district, providing land patta for all slum dwellers, offering a monthly pension for elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, and implementing PESA Rule within 100 days.

