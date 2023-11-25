Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): The death toll in the tipper truck mishap that occurred in Malkangiri district of Odisha rose to six after the death of another labourer during treatment.

The tipper truck carrying labourers overturned at Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district on Saturday. The cement-laden tipper carrying more than 10 labourers overturned on Hantalguda Ghati.

The vehicle was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for next of kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to provide the best treatment for those who are injured. (ANI)

