Angul (Odisha), May 5 (PTI) A highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field in Odisha's Talcher district on Monday, police said.

The body, found near Kuspangi village, was identified from her dress and other belongings by her family members, who alleged she was gang-raped and burnt to death.

"Their claim can be confirmed only after autopsy... a scientific team and a dog squad were deployed to collect evidence," a police officer said.

The deceased, who worked in a private company in Bhubaneswar, left home on April 26 to go to the state capital and boarded an autorickshaw for Talcher Road railway station.

Her family members last spoke with her at 3.10 pm on April 26.

When their later attempts to connect with her failed, they lodged a missing persons complaint with Kaniha police station on April 30 following which the law enforcers launched a search for her. Her body was found in Banarpal police station area.

Banarpal inspector-in-charge Susanta Singh said it was premature to say whether she was raped or not and her family members have not filed any complaint with Banarpal police station yet.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the opposition Congress led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das visited the spot and demanded stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident.

