Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): Odisha Forest department rescued 10-15 feet long python from paddy fields near Khantapada village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

As per information shared by Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Kumar Barik, the python was later released into the wild.

"The python was later released into the nearby reserved forest. The python is 10-15 feet long," he told ANI on Tuesday. (ANI)

