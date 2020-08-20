Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Odisha Government has formed multidisciplinary technical experts committees to monitor and provide technical assistance to COVID-19 health facilities in the state.

"On the directions of Health and Family Welfare Department, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training has formed 7 Multidisciplinary Technical Experts Committees at 7 government medical colleges for round the clock monitoring and for providing technical assistance to COVID health facilities in the different district assigned to them," Dr CBK Mohanty, Director Medical Education & Traning (DMET) Odisha told ANI.

These expert committees comprising senior doctors and health experts will visit all COVID-19 facilities like COVID Hospitals, COVID Care Centers and COVID care homes, set up by the State Government in 30 districts, and will monitor the coronavirus treatment.

As per the DMET, Committees have formed at 7 different medical colleges in Odisha including, SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, MKCG Medical College & Hospital Berhampur, VIMSAR Burla, BB Medical College & Hospital Bolangir, SLN Medical College & Hospital Korpaut, FM Medical College & Hospital Balasore and PRM Medical College & Hospital Baripada. (ANI)

