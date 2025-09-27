Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was felicitated by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi in Jharsuguda.

The PM, during his visit, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Orders Suspension of MSRDC Officer Over Traffic Woes in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region; Announces MMRDA Will Use AI To Study Congestion Issues.

Addressing the event, the CM applauded the government's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

Manjhi also hailed the Subhadra Yojana launched by the PM for the women of the state.

Also Read | 'I Love Muhammad' Row: 8 Arrested After Clash Between 2 Communities in Karnataka's Davanagere; 4 Special Teams Formed To Maintain Law and Order.

"... After the massacre in Pahalgam, India's response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India's strategic doctrine... Ever since we have formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times. Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than one crore women receive Rs 10000 annually..." Manjhi said, addressing the inauguration.

Meanwhile, the PM inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

The slew of projects spans various sectors, including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing, among others.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers. These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important railway projects that will boost connectivity and regional growth. These include the foundation stone for the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)