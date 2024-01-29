Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Odisha Governor Raghubar Das visited Subarnapur district on Monday. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for Zilla Vinnakhyam Kalyan Vidyalaya at Kalapathar.

Despite it not being on his itinerary, he visited the school after noticing differently-abled students waiting along the road to greet him. While engaging with the students, he listened to a song performed by one of them.

Upon learning that the school lacked any government financial support and operated solely on public donations, the governor promptly directed Raj Bhavan officials to provide Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary fund. During discussions with school staff, he also assured that he would bring the matter to the government's attention.

Prior to this, the governor engaged in an interaction with WSHG members at Haradkhol, inspiring women to focus more on enhancing the packaging, marketing, designing, and branding of their products.

Furthermore, the governor virtually attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', in which he interacted with students, teachers and parents from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Subarnapur district. Following this, he visited the Anganwadi centre at Rugudipali, engaging in discussions with Anganwadi workers and villagers. There, he emphasised the crucial task of working towards removing malnutrition.

During the district visit, the governor also attended an interaction programme with farmers and villagers at Banktentuli. He directed agriculture department officials to reach out to villages, raising awareness among farmers about various government schemes.

The governor toured the residences of PMAY beneficiaries in Kartang and attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Kartang High School. During the event, he emphasised the need for a 'Jan Andolan' to tackle the concerning dropout rate in the state, calling for collective efforts. (ANI)

