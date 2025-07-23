Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Odisha government has announced a large-scale reshuffle of IAS and OAS officers, reassigning top bureaucrats to pivotal roles across departments and districts. The move saw significant changes in key positions, including Finance, Excise, Industries, and district collectorates.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, senior IAS officer Hemant Sharma (RR-1995) will continue overseeing the Industries Department and IPICOL while additionally taking charge of Information & Public Relations. Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra (RR-1997), now appointed as Principal Secretary of Finance, retains his role as Chairman of IDCO.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 23, 2025: Dixon Technologies, IRFC, ONGC and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma (RR-1999) has been entrusted with the Excise Department while remaining Chairman and Managing Director of OPTCL. Meanwhile, D Prasanth K. Reddy (RR-2009) assumes leadership of the MSME Department, relieving Hemant Sharma and Bhupendra Poonia of their dual responsibilities.

Several districts will see new administrative leadership following the reshuffle. Keerthi Vasan V (RR-2018), previously Collector of Koraput, has been transferred to Ganjam. Dibya Jyoti Parida (RR-2016) moves from Ganjam to take charge as Puri's new Collector.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

Subhankar Mohapatra (RR-2018) has been shifted to Sundargarh, while Manoj Mahajan (RR-2019) takes over Koraput. Other notable transfers include Ashish Patil, Somesh Upadhyay, and Kulkami Ashutosh C (RR-2020), who has been appointed as the new Collector of Rayagada.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo (RR-2006) has been appointed as Secretary to the Governor. Chanchal Rana (RR-2014) steps in as the new Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Additionally, Sachin Jadhav has been reassigned to the Youth Services Department, while Bhupendra Poonia takes charge of Technical Education. Sangram K. Mohapatra (SCS-2012) has been named the new Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of the Southern Division. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)