Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Operation Ganga to bring back the stranded Indians in Ukraine, the Odisha government has stepped up its efforts to rescue its students who are stranded in Kharkiv and Pisochin.

"Many students of Odisha are stuck in Kharkiv and Pisochin areas over the last few days and they are facing several difficulties, the state government has managed to bring 65 of them safely to the border of western Ukrainian by two special buses. The process is underway to rescue all students in the area and bring them to India by Air," said a press note from Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

The note further informed that four special representatives have been assigned under the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to coordinate the smooth evacuation of the students of Odisha.

"So far, 199 students of Odisha have returned to the State, the efforts to bring back to rest of the students are being taken, Resident commission of Odisha at New Delhi is coordinating the efforts on behalf of State," the note stated.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

Meanwhile, the Central government said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border following advisories issued to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)