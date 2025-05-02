Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid chaos over the death of a student, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Friday expressed grief over the demise of a student from Nepal, who was found dead inside her hostel room.

Prisha Sah, a first-year B.Tech Computer Science student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening.

"We deeply mourn for the untimely demise of our beloved student, Ms. Prisha Sah. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered, expressed their heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community," the official handle of KIIT posted on X.

Following the death of a Nepali student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences and said that they were coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Odisha government, police and the university for a "thorough investigation."

Sharing a post on X, the Nepal Embassy wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba had said that diplomatic initiatives have been initiated to investigate the death of the student at KIIT.

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister said, "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi."

This is the second incident of the death of a Nepalese female student at the same university to be reported within three months. Earlier in February, Prakriti Lamsal also had taken her own life at the same university.

Moreover, a student from KIIT University was found dead over a month ago in an under-construction building near Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha police officials reported.

The deceased student was identified as Arnab Mukherjee, a native of Bankura, West Bengal. He was pursuing a B.Tech degree (third year) at KIIT University and resided in one of the university's hostels. (ANI)

