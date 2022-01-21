Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Odisha on Friday reported a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, as 9,833 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the tally to 11,87,295, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 8,507 with six new fatalities, including two in Cuttack, it said.

Also Read | Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S22 Series at Its February Unpacked Event.

The state had Thursday logged 10,368 single-day infections and seven deaths.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, registered more than a quarter of the fresh cases with 2,946 infections, followed by 1,134 in Sundargarh and 774 in Cuttack, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rainy Spell Over North India for Next 3 Days; Cold Wave Over MP, UP and Punjab.

Odisha now has 89,702 active cases, while 10,89,033 patients have recovered from the disease, including 8,471 since Thursday.

It tested 74,443 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)