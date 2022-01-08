Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Odisha registered 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike since June 18 last year, raising the tally to 10.66 lakh, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 5.15 per cent from 3.92 per cent the previous day, it said, adding, the new infections include 384 children.

Odisha had reported 2,703 coronavirus cases on Friday.

The death toll stood at 8,468 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

