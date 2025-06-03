Kendrapara (Odisha), Jun 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday on the charge of posting objectionable images of a government nurse on social media platforms, police said.

The accused was in a live-in relationship with the woman. Later, following some problem between them, he uploaded explicit photographs of the nurse on social media, a police officer said.

Based on an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused was arrested and a case registered against him under various sections of the IT Act and BNS, he said.

The accused was produced before a local court, which rejected his bail application and sent him to judicial custody.

