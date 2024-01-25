Phulbani, Jan 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped the body in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said.

The incident came to light after the body of the 32-year-old woman was found on the Aribali mountain in Daringbadi police station area on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files for Divorce in Bhopal As Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya, Not Goa, for Honeymoon.

The body was first spotted by locals, following which they informed the police.

Police said they sent the body for post-mortem examination, and detained her husband for questioning, during which he confessed to killing her.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: From Changes in Income Tax Slabs to Increased Deduction Limits and More, List of Changes Common Man Expects From Interim Budget.

He killed his wife in a fit of rage after a heated exchange three days back and dumped the body in the forest, said Anand Chandra Patra, the inspector-in-charge of Daringbadi police station.

The couple was married for seven years and has a six-year-old son, he said.

The husband has been arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)