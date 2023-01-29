Bhubaneswar, January 29: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das Shot at by Policeman at Gandhi Chowk, Claims Eye Witness.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured. Naba Das Dies: Odisha Health Minister Succumbs to Bullet Injuries Hours After He Was Shot in Jharsuguda District.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

