Bhubaneshwar, January 29: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was today shot at by a policeman at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an eyewitness told ANI.

Das was later admitted to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters hospital. An eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range. Naba Das Dies: Odisha Health Minister Succumbs to Bullet Injuries Hours After He Was Shot in Jharsuguda District.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said. Naba Das, Odisha Health Minister, Shot at by Assistant Police Inspector at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda District, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be air lifted to Bhubaneswar," he added. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

