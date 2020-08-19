Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi and Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

They reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting with senior officers held after the aerial survey.

Incessant rain in the district left 933 villages affected, 321 houses damaged and crop loss in 1971 Hectares of agricultural land, according to an official release.

The District Administration is directed to submit damage report within 7 days. Assistance shall be provided to the affected people within 48 hours.

Following the IMD's forecast for Special Relief Commissioner has also issued an advisory for all the District collectors asking them to remain alert and monitor the situation in view of low pressure likely to form over Odisha.

According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur and Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Sonepur, Keonjhar, with extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Deogarh and Sambalpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

