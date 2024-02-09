Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) BJD MLA Premananda Nayak on Friday said he has resigned from his party as he was "sidelined".

Nayak, the MLA of Telkoi in Keonjhar district, said that he sent the resignation letter to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister, in October last year but is yet to get a reply.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs PWD To Prepare Fund Estimate for Hybrid Hearing Equipment in District Courts.

"I am resigning from the primary membership of 'Biju Janata Dal'. A valuable time, that spent with you will inspire me to serve better for my Constituency further," Nayak in the letter, a copy of which was shared with the press.

He was annoyed after the BJD inducted former Congress MLA from Champua Dhanurjay Sidu into the party, sources said.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Thousands Attend Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Funeral in Borivali (See Pics and Video).

Nayak, a tribal leader, had defeated Sidu in the 2019 assembly elections.

He has served as the skill development and technical education minister in the BJD government.

Last month, former Lanjigarh MLA Balabhadra Majhi, also a tribal leader, resigned from the BJD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)