Puri (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central Working Committee meeting of the Income Tax Employees Federation (ITEF) and the Managing Committee conference of the Income Tax Gazetted Officers Association (ITGOA) will conclude in Puri, Odisha, on Saturday. The event, which kicked off on April 11, is being held at Hotel Empires.

State-level office bearers of both associations from across the country, along with their national-level leaders, are participating in the conference. During the inaugural and subject sessions, key issues concerning Income Tax Department employees, as well as broader matters related to Central Government employees, were discussed, and resolutions were adopted by the respective committees.

Notable speakers at the inaugural session included Arvind Trivedi, the All India President of ITGOA; MS Vengatesan, the All India President of ITEF; Neeraja Pradhan, the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Administration) & Taxpayers' Service, Bhubaneswar; Umesh Mehta, the All India Vice President of the Income Tax Pensioners Association; and Sarat Kumar Dash, the Vice President of the Odisha Income Tax Pensioners Association.

Ramesh Narayan Parbat, Member (A&J) (L&R) of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), New Delhi, will be attending the programme as the Chief Guest today.

Income Tax Employees Federation is the organization of all non-gazetted employees in the Country's department, established in 1953. The Federation is recognized by the government of India. The present sanctioned strength of the Non-Gazetted employees in the Department is 45000. All non-gazetted employees are primary members of the Organisation. (ANI)

