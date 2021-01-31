Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], January 31 (ANI): Around 20 Naxals with arms on Saturday killed two villagers at Kalahandi in Odisha.

"The Naxals who came from Baliguda in Kandhamal attacked Bhandarangi village in Kalahandi district on January 30," Odisha Police said in a release.

"They killed two civilians. One of the deceased was a Civil Assistant (Essential Commodities). He was killed by hanging," it added.

Odisha Police further said that the second person namely Hemant Patra was killed by firing. He was killed at around 11 PM. He was a contractual worker in the Forest Department whom Naxals gave a warning in 2019. He was in the hitlist of Naxals, Police further said.

Handwritten posters were found near their bodies. (ANI)

