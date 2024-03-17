Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) People taking selfies or photographs with wild animals in Odisha without prior permission will face arrest and are liable for punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment, a senior official said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda asked the field staffers to make "unscrupulous elements, trying to gain fame by violating the laws of the land, more famous by arresting them and forwarding them to the court of law".

Nanda has written a letter to the divisional forest officers, and deputy directors of Similipal south and north divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park in this regard.

"It is seen that people are posting their photographs/selfies taken with scheduled wild animals on social media. Taking photographs/selfies with such wild animals not only disturbs the normal life cycle of these animals but is also a violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," Nanda said in the letter.

The person concerned is liable for punishment under the said Act with imprisonment of up to seven years, he stated.

Further, taking selfies and pictures with scheduled wild animal species, their carcasses, body parts and trophies is a punishable offence under the Act, Nanda said.

Those desiring to take photographs of wild animals should abide by the laws/guidelines in force with permission from forest officials for the purpose, the PCCF pointed out.

The field level officials have been asked to display helpline numbers at prominent places and on social media to facilitate the sharing of information from persons wanting to help the cause of wildlife.

The forest officials were asked to spread awareness among people and prevent them from taking photos and selfies with scheduled wildlife species.

