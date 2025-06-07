Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 7 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday arrested four persons on the charge of raping two minor sisters in Ganjam district.

The four accused were nabbed while trying to escape from the state, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said, adding they were booked under different sections of BNS and POCSO Act.

He said while the accused youths were in the age group of 21-22 years, the cousins were 13 years and 14 years old.

The incident took place in a village in Golanthara police station area on June 3 when the sisters were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony.

The incident came to light on June 5 when the mother of one of the survivors reported the matter to the police, which subsequently arrested the four accused in a series of raids.

The SP said that one of the accused was an acquaintance of one of the two girls.

He took the two girls to a place, where the four youths allegedly gang-raped them, and later dropped them near their village.

Police said the statements of the survivors were recorded.

Their medical examinations have been conducted. Both the girls were produced before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counselling, they added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of opposition BJD led by former minister Snehangini Chhuria met the SP and urged him to take stringent action against the accused.

Opposition leaders expressed grave concern over the law and order situation in the state, particularly in Ganjam district.

Among others, Berhampur Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, former MPs Rajashree Mallick and Chandra Sekhar Sahu and former MLAs Ramesh Ch Choupatnaik, Bikram Panda and several others were part of the delegation.

