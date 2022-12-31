Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Odisha Police Crime Branch team consisting of four officers and forensic experts at Raygada have seized the burnt remains of the deceased Russian nationals from the cremation ground for forensic examination.

Room numbers 319 and 401 of the hotel where they were staying were thoroughly checked and some articles were seized.

Also Read | Air Suvidha Portal Goes Live for Uploading COVID-19 RT-PCR Test Report.

A list of guests from December 1 to 27 with their corresponding addresses and other details were obtained for verification.

The list of hotel staff was obtained and examined by the CID-CB team.

Also Read | Modi Government Set To Roll Out New Integrated Food Security Scheme on January 1; Over 81 Crore Beneficiaries To Get Free Food in 2023.

Recording of the statement of the accompanying Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of an interpreter and of Tourist Guide Jitendra Singh was completed with audio-video recording of the whole process.

The enquiry into the incident is continuing.

The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police stepped up the investigation of the death of two Russian nationals including a prominent lawmaker, in Rayagada.

A team of the Crime Branch along with the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts visited Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were found dead. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mahanta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)