Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police destroyed 220 tonnes of cannabis and 78 kilograms of brown sugar in the last one year creating a record in the disposal of banned drug substances, the official said on Saturday.

As per the official, 220 tonnes of ganja were seized in 1434 cases while brown sugar was seized in 129 cases.

The police described the destruction of the seized narcotics as a complex legal and administrative process involving the judiciary, police, forensic science laboratory, pollution, excise, revenue and central Government's Chief controllers, opium and Alkaloid departments.

The drug destruction drive was carried out on 10 June last year on directions of the Orissa High Court. The drug disposal was conducted in accordance with an SOP for early certification and authentication of seized narcotics drugs.

"The first such drug disposal and destruction took place on 10th June 2022. And within one year Odisha Police destroyed record 220 Tons (2, 20,000 Kg) of seized Ganja (marijuana/cannabis) in 1434 cases and more than 78 Kg of brown sugar/ Heroin in 129 cases following very strict rules and regulations," said Jayanarayan Pankaj IG STF Odisha.

He further said that the seized contrabands are disposed of as per sub-section (3) of section 52A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"For the destruction of drugs, a committee is formed in each district under the chairmanship of Superintendent of Police [SP]. The Excise Superintendent, one Deputy Collector and one Deputy SP are members of the Drug Disposal Committee. On receipt of chemical examination report from the State FSL, the investigation officer moves the concerned court for certification of the correctness of inventory of seized contrabands," the senior officer further said.

He also said that the court directs a judicial magistrate under his jurisdiction to make certification of the correctness of the inventory of the seized contrabands.

"If the seized contrabands are beyond the limit (more than 10 Quintals) the chairman of DDC moves to the ADGP, Crime Branch to form a high-level Drug Disposal Committee under the chairmanship of one DIG for the destruction of higher quantity," he added. (ANI)

