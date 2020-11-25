Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's toll to 1,671, a health department official said.

As many as 648 patients during the day recovered from the contagion taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state to 3,07,374, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload.

The states case fatality ratio (CFR) now stands at 0.53 per cent, he said.

Of the 642 new cases, 374 were reported from various quarantine centres and the remaining were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Keonjhar recorded the maximum number of new cases at 70, followed by Nuapada at 69 and Sundargarh at 66.

The health department tweeted, "Regret to inform the demise of fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

Five deaths were recorded in Sundergarh and three in Sambalpur district. One patient each succumbed to the infection at Angul, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nuapada and Rayagada.

Odisha currently has 6,173 active cases, which is 1.95 per cent of the state's total caseload, the official said.

Fiftythree COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

The positivity rate in the coastal state stands at 5.59 per cent.

Over 56.42 lakh sample tests have been conducted so far, including 37,875 on Monday, the official added.

While participating in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the preparedness for vaccination programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state cannot lower its guard against COVID-19 even after availability of vaccine to fight the viral infection.

"Though we have prepared for a seamless vaccination programme to save every life on priority basis we cannot lower our guard, even when the vaccine is available as duration efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 is still unknown," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting congregation at river ghats and near other water bodies to take bath or sail miniature boats on occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30.

Chief secretary A K Tripathy said in an order that since the state is passing through a critical stage of the pandemic, it is necessary to adhere to safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

Congregation at river ghats and near water bodies on Kartik Purnima, conduct of Bali Yatra festival on the occasion or on the days following and all other congregations relating to Kartika Purnima & Bada Osha will remain prohibited throughout the state, the order said.

Any person found violating the order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, the order said.

