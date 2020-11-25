Chennai, November 25: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is currently centred about 380 km east by southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai. Meanwhile, a day before the landfall Chennai received heavy rainfall.

The cyclone will make landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry. Cyclone Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall with a wind speed of between 120 and 130 km per hour. In the view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning, 22 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Notably, 12 teams alone have been stationed in Tamil Nadu. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas. Cyclone Nivar: Statewide Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow as Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains.

In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, the Ministry said that the NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Ministry said, "NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administrations. Awareness programmes are being conducted for all citizens in the form of information about cyclones, do's and don'ts and information about Covid-19 in affected areas and prevention measures." Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also directed all concerned to continue work aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas that include power and telecommunications networks, an official spokesperson said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday in the view of the cyclone. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Cyclonic Storm Which Is Likely to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the impending cyclone. The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre.

(With inputs from IANS)

