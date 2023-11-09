Puri, November 9: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed gratitude on Thursday after he was conferred with an honorary doctorate from the Sri Sri University in Odisha. The internationally acclaimed sand artist was presented with the award by spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "Receiving the honorary doctorate from Sri Sri University. The award from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji is a lot of blessings for my journey," Pattnaik posted on X.

Sri Sri University's founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been an advocate of India's ancient traditions, scientific knowledge, and spiritual heritage. His mission is to unite the world into a violence-free family. 'Praying for Peace': Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Depicting Hamas Attacks on Israel at Puri Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Humanity (See Pic and Video).

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Receiving the honorary doctorate from @SriSriU University. The award from Gurudev @SriSri is a lot of blessings for my journey . pic.twitter.com/oZttqnDyQm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 9, 2023

Ravi Shankar is an Indian yoga guru and a spiritual leader. He is frequently referred to as Sri Sri (honorific), Guru Ji, or Gurudev. From around the mid-1970s, he worked as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation. Earlier on November 5, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on the occasion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's birthday at Puri Beach in Odisha. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Indian Cricketer With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach As He Turns 35.

Virat Kohli turned 35 last week. Sudarsan created a 7-foot-high sand sculpture of the former India skipper inside the replica of Eden Garden. He also created 35 sand bats and installed some balls in his art. Pattnaik used about 5 tonnes of sand in it. Students of his sand art institute also joined hands with him to complete this sculpture.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)