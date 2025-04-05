Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 5 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died on Saturday after falling into a pond of a temple in Odisha's Bhadrak district in which his father is a servitor, police said.

The incident took place in Baba Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi when the boy was playing near Shiv Ganga Pond and accidentally fell into it, a police officer said.

The boy was taken out of the pond by his family and taken to Aradi Community Health Centre in a serious condition and later shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Padhi, son of temple servitor Sankrajit Padhi.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, Dhusuri police station inspector-in-charge Santanu Jena said.

