Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday credited Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension into the accounts of women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.

In an X post, MK Stalin announced the extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme for women to vulnerable groups as well.

Under the social security schemes, the state government has provided Rs 3,200 each to 29.29 lakh elderly and widows beneficiaries, Rs 3,500 each to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, and Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance.

MK Stalin wrote, "Special financial aid for those on the margins too. The summer special package of Rs 2,000 provided to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam has received widespread acclaim, and alongside that, demands have arisen to extend such special financial aid to the elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who live on the fringes of society and are currently receiving the government's monthly pension assistance."

"Today, we have fulfilled the demand they placed with hope! As special relief aid to alleviate hardship, we have credited Rs 2,000 along with the March pension into their bank accounts! Accordingly, to a total of 29 lakhs 29 thousand beneficiaries--including the elderly and widows benefiting under various social security schemes--we have provided Rs 3,200 each; to 5 lakh 92 thousand persons with disabilities, Rs 3,500 each; and to the families of 2 lakh 58 thousand persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance, Rs 4,000 each, this morning," the Chief Minister added.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government announced an assistance of Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period assistance for the period from April to June for 1,62,900 beneficiaries.

"In addition, as a fishing ban period assistance for the period from April to June, Rs 8,000 per family has been provided to a total of 1,62,900 fisher families. Similarly, for the benefit of 14,870 tea farmers from the Nilgiris district, Rs 8.53 crore in funding has been provided as a base price of Rs 2 per kg for green tea procured through 15 cooperative tea factories. At this moment, I reiterate once again-- In Tamil Nadu's journey of growth, we will leave no one behind," the X post read.

These announcements come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, to be held in the first half of the year, where the DMK-led alliance is looking to yet again defeat the NDA and retain power in the state. (ANI)

