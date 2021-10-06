Puri, Oct 6 (PTI) The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has deposited 500 kg of sliver in the Puri district treasury for storing it till the next Ratha Jatra in 2022, when the metal would be used for refurbishing an inner door of the 12th century shine.

Eight gates of the temple would be coated with 2,500 kg of silver ingots, of which 1,300 kg was donated by a Mumbai-based devotee, SJTA sources said.

“A total of 500 kg of silver is kept in 11 boxes, both in shape of plane plates and the designed format. The metal will be brought to the temple during the next Ratha Jatra for renovation of the ‘Kalahata Dwar',” an official said.

“Since the deities are inside the temple, it will be difficult to undertake the silver plating work during normal days,” he added.

