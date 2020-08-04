Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 4 (ANI): Odisha Government has come out with a new policy to promote "cage culture" fisheries in medium and large reservoirs of the state.

The step is being taken by the government to increase freshwater fish production.

For this purpose, Hirakund reservoir in the state will help in contributing a substantial quantity of fish to the total inland fish production basket of the state, an official release said.

The state has vast freshwater resources extending around 6.84 lakh hectares. During 2019-20, the Odisha produced around 8.16 lakh metric tonnes of fish.

"Cage Culture fisheries is an emerging technology for intensive production of fish and has a huge potential for increasing fish production. It is often considered as the future of reservoir fisheries which can lead to achieving self-sufficiency in the fish demand of the state and also promote entrepreneurship in aquaculture and create job opportunities," the release said.

The cage culture will be promoted in five zones and 100 subzones of Hirakud reservoir in the first phase, which would be able to cover around 2400 cages.

This identified sub-zone will be leased out to primary fishery cooperative societies, fish farmers private entrepreneurs or companies.

Various fish species like Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Amur Carp, Pangasius, among others will be allowed to be cage cultured.

The cage culture guidelines have strict conditions such as maintaining water quality, cage maintenance and fish health monitoring. (ANI)

