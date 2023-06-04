Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the train derailment in Balasore from CM's Relief Fund.

"The next of kin of the deceased will get the assistance of Rs 5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance," the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) Odisha said.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The Chief Minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families. And wishes speedy recovery of the injured, it stated.

The victims of the train accident are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore, it further read.

On Saturday, Odisha CM reached the accident site and took stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore where a passenger train collided with a goods train leaving several injured.

Meanwhile, the restoration work is underway at Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

