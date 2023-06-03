Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 3: Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the horrific train derailment in Balasore had risen to 233.

"The death toll in the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore has risen to 233," Jena told ANI. Train Accident in Odisha: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail Near Bahanaga, Hit Goods Train; 50 Dead, 179 Injured (See Pics and Video).

Rescue Operations Underway

#WATCH | Morning visuals from the site in Odisha's Balasore district where two passenger trains and one goods train met with an accident yesterday Rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/gBn45RzncG — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express Train Accident

Odisha | Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/hV7YrDlduW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

The Konkan Railway officials informed that the flagging off ceremony of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled in view of the tragic accident in Odisha.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he had ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry. Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha: Shalimar-Chennai Train Coaches Overturns After Hitting Goods Train in Balasore, Fatalities Feared (See Photos and Video).

He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

