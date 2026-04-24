Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Friday.

It's the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final home game of the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they'll be eager to bounce back after a defeat to the Delhi Capitals.

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The Gujarat Titans come into this clash on the back of a heavy 99-run loss to the Mumbai Indians.

With RCB holding 8 points and GT close behind on 6, this contest carries significant weight in the race for playoff spots.

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Holder makes his Gujarat Titans debut. He has been handed his cap by Kagiso Rabada.

"We will field first. One change - Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we're assessing the wicket and the situation well, and our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings," Patidar said during the toss.

"Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we'll have a good game. It's all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we're focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing, and Manav Suthar is back," GT skipper Shubman Gill said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer. (ANI)

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