Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 11th foundation day of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur on Thursday, congratulating the institute on its progress and welcoming the talented students who have come from across the country to study.

"Today I have come on the occasion of the 11th Foundation Day of IIM Sambalpur, I congratulate IIM Sambalpur on its progress... I also spoke with the students; they are very talented. They have come here by passing the entrance exam from all over the country. I welcome them," the Union Minister told reporters here.

He also wished the people on the occasion of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion. My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country."

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

On the occasion of Dusshera, women in Jabalpur celebrated the festival with Sindoor Khela before the Durga idol on Thursday.

The Dusshera celebrations took place at the Siddhiwala Bus Library Association. During the festivities, women applied vermillion to each other and began the ritual of Sindoor Khela. They bid farewell to the mother goddess, marking the end of her 10-day visit to her parents' home on Dusshera. (ANI)

